Violent fight in Castries captured on video (see video)

A one-minute video of two men fighting in the city of Castries has surfaced on social media.

In the video one of the men is armed with a knife as he made stabbing motions towards the other man.

The incident reportedly occurred in the market area off Jeremie Street last Friday, around 6 p.m., but St. Lucia News Online (SNO) has been unable to verify this as police officials have not been able to get any info.

It is possible that the incident was not reported to the police, according to police officials.

See video below (the audio which contained expletives was removed)