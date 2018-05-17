Violence against the electoral branch of power: crimes against democracy (Part II)

(CNE) – Discrediting the electoral arbiter:

Over recent years, the electoral entity has been object of a discredit campaign, especially targeted against its directors.

This campaign that uses the media and particularly social media and incited hatred against the electoral authorities and workers has to main objects:

1. Blurring the CNE functions in the eyes of the national and international community. This campaign is intended to separate the election system, which has been recognized for its good performance, from the decisions and policies taken by its authorities, portraying the authorities as “criminals”

2. Fracture and weaken the moral of the institution, threatening and trying to demoralize, by means of criminal accusations in the media, the officials and workers of the electoral entity. Special mentions should be made to the campaign led in 2016 against the president of the CNE, Dr. Tibisay Lucena, which constitutes a despicable example of gender-based violence and incitation to hatred.

These aggressions, intended to damage her honor and reputation, including her family, is a constant element which the CNE authorities have been submitted to.

2017 violence during the election of the national constituent assembly:

The National Electoral Council directly suffered the political violence from the very moment at which the elections of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) were legitimately and constitutionally convened.

The political opposition, which refused to participate on July 30 election, made public calls to sabotage and hinder the elections clearly violating the Constitution and electoral laws. In Venezuela, calling for abstention in an election is an electoral offense. Calls to forcefully preventing citizens from exercising their right to vote by political parties that have reached publicly elected posts using the same elected system undoubtedly constitutes a regrettable political step backwards by a sector of the country.

The days prior to the election, CNE officials were victims of the campaign inciting to hatred by being object of aggression and insults at their worksites and homes to force them to hand over the voting machines and the election material to be destructed.

Due to the high levels of violence against the constituent election process of July30, which were expressed through the direct attacks against the headquarters infrastructure and personnel of the CNE, the electoral authority had to take extraordinary measures in more than 150 municipalities so as to guarantee the right to vote of the Venezuelan voters.

These measures included:

– Relocating polling centers in those areas affected by violence.

– Establishing conditions for voters in the areas affected by violence to be able to vote in another polling center in their municipality.

Opening emergency polling centers in cities like Caracas.

– Adopting additional security protocols to guarantee transparence of the vote.

The automated polling platform (voting machines, transmission equipment and electoral material) was disturbed in some municipalities in the Venezuela amidst strong street violence and barricades that blocked access to polling centers. Workers of the electoral entity carried out this task running serious risks against their physical integrity. The successful completion of the work should be attributed to the mystic and dedication of the CNE personnel.

The day before election, several polling centers were assaulted by violent groups and in some places, voting machines and electoral material were set on fire. Notwithstanding, the most part of the electoral infrastructure was protected by the personnel, eye risking their own lives. Several CNE workers were attacked in the street only for wearing the CNE uniform and the distinctive signs of the institution.

On the Election Day, a polling center in the western state of Táchira was shot. Polling centers in the central state of Guárico were attacked with incendiary bombs. Notwithstanding, the responsible official at the polling centers safeguarded the votes that had already been cast.

In addition to physical violence, these CNE workers also face an intimidation campaign on social media by Provea, which is an organization for the defense of human right. The contents and reach of the campaign were reported at the time.

At the end of this election process, the CNE tallied:

-Direct aggressions against more than 200 CNE officials.

-More than 200 voting machines destroyed

-Attacks against a number of seats, with one of them being partially burnt.

-Attacks against vehicles and homes of electoral officials

The most affected states in terms of infrastructure and officials were Táchira, Merida, Barinas, Zulia and Aragua. The National Electoral Council also received aggressions in different municipalities in the state of Anzoátegui and Miranda.

A total of 49,947 officials, technical personnel and citizens, fulfilling their duties as members of polling station and boards, were directly attacked as the result of the violence against the elections.