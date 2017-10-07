Villa St. Joseph Home for the Elderly Fundraising Dinner

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Villa St. Joseph Home for the Elderly wishes to inform the public of its Grand Fundraising Dinner hosted under the Auspices of Archbishop Robert Rivas. Tickets cost $130.

The Fundraising Dinner will be held at the Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa on Saturday November 4th, 2017 at 7:00pm.

Dinner patrons will win exciting door prizes and will be able to participate in our mini auction.

Situated in the community of Dennery, the Villa St. Joseph Home for the Elderly is a nonprofit organization catering to the needs of the elderly in our community.

Anyone wishing to purchase a ticket can contact the Home 453-4763 or via email [email protected] to arrange for delivery.