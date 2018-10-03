Vigé residents plan protest march for better roads this Sunday (+photo gallery)

(PRESS RELEASE) — In an effort to draw attention to the poor state of roads in our community of Vigé, we have organized a match this coming Sunday.

We will be walking from the Vigé Primary School to the Pierrot gap and back.

We the people of Vigé have lamented about the condition of our road from year to year, from government to government, but nothing has been done. We traverse by feet or vehicles over water-filled potholes to get to work, school, and back. After heavy rains, the already giant road puddles get even larger.

When will something be done? Is it when a stream has been created as a result?

The bus drivers of Morne Cayenne wrote letters and threatened protest and now roadworks have commenced. We wish the same for Vigé. We have a road with significant importance especially when the Castries-Vieux Fort highway is impassable.

Come raise your voices with us, join us as we speak up for a better road on Sunday 7th October, 2018 from noon at the Vigé Primary School at 12:00 p.m.