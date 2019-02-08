Vieux Fort shooting victim charged for killing man at fisheries complex

(SNO) — Police have charged 20-year-old Miguel Soumere for the execution-style killing of Melvin Romanus George at the Vieux Fisheries Complex last month.

Police said Soumere was charged on Thursday shortly after he was released from hospital. He had been admitted after he was shot in his face in Bruceville, Vieux Fort after 9 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2019, allegedly by his cousin, Irvin Julian, aka ‘Block Chest’, who has been charged for attempted murder.

According to reports, the gunshot fragments damaged Soumere’s right eye and exited his nose.

Soumere remains in police custody in relation to the killing of George who was shot in the back of head, by a lone gunman wearing a ‘hoodie, while cleaning fish on Jan. 25, 2019.

There has been a series of shooting in Vieux Fort in recent weeks.

On January 24, Jahmil Pierre was shot and injured in Bruceville and was hospitalised.