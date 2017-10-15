Vieux Fort man charged with attempted rape

A man who tried to pull a young woman into bushes at Hewanorra Orchard, Vieux Fort last week Tuesday night, has been charged with attempted rape and damage to property, according to reports.

The man, a resident of Grace, Vieux Fort, was charged following an identification parade held on Friday.

The damage to property charge stems from him breaking the victim’s glasses during the struggle.

Reports are that the woman was walking when she was pounced upon by the accused who tried to drag her into nearby bushes.

However, the young woman’s screams caught the attention of persons who were in the vicinity, and they rushed to her aid.

The accused was eventually caught and his hands tied up until the police arrived.

A photo of the accused has been circulating on Facebook with the caption: “This guy was caught tonight by the neighbors attempting to rape a 20 year old girl at Hewanorra Orchard in Vieux Fort, a friend of mine took his pic, so the police have him. The poor girl screamed so loud that’s why she was saved.”

According to local law, the media is prohibited from publishing the identity of persons accused of rape along with their alleged victims.