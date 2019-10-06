Vieux Fort homicide victim “was such a good person”

Share This On:

Saint Lucia’s latest homicide has been described by persons who knew the victim as another senseless killing.

“Oh Lord what a waste of a human being, to shoot the guy for what?” one person wrote on Facebook. “Lawrence was such a good person. Only a coward would do something like this… so upset right now…rip my friend.”

Lawrence Marcellin, 50, alias ‘Short Man’ was shot in the vicinity of S&S in Vieux Fort town around 6 p.m. Saturday. It is alleged, according to a relative, that he was transporting monies from one business to another when he was robbed and shot. This information not been officially confirmed as yet,

“He didn’t deserve to die like that. What did he do? It hurts,” one person told our newsroom via social media.

A video on social media shows Marcellin rolling over and bleeding as persons argue over getting him medical help, with some taking photos and video footage. He was reportedly transported via ambulance to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Relatives and onlookers believe that someone could have assisted him before the ambulance arrived.

“It’s a shame people there arguing and taking photos and not helping the man. He could have been saved,” one person, who claimed to have been at the scene, told St. Lucia News Online.

A relative told St. Lucia News Online that Marcellin celebrated his 50th birthday in July this year.

The relative said he was originally from Choiseul but lived in Vieux Fort for over 20 years. At the time of his death, he was employed with Shernell’s Pizza Parlour where he carried out various duties including security and handyman jobs, the relative said.

