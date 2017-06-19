Advertisement
Advertisement
COURTS
Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

UPDATED: Vieux-Fort home invasion leaves one injured

By SNO Staff
June 19, 2017
Share22
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 22
This man was injured during the home invasion.

This man was injured during the home invasion.

Police are investigating an alleged home invasion in Pierrot, Vieux-Fort on Friday, June 16, 2017 that resulted in the assault of at least one person.

The one-hour ordeal reportedly started around 11 p.m. when six males – without masks – demanded that the occupants let them inside the house.

The intruders reportedly began breaking windows and doors when their demand was not met.

The ransacked house.

The ransacked house.

The men eventually broke a door and entered into the house.

A male was reportedly beaten about the body, leaving him nursing injuries to his face, arms and legs.

The bandits ransacked the house and stole a number of items before fleeing.

Several people, including neighbours, were inside the house at the time of the incident.

They are unsure about the motive behind the attack.

Police said no one has been arrested to date.

(0)(10)
Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Advertisement
Advertisement

6 comments

  1. TRUTH
    June 19, 2017 at 2:55 PM

    Let us get the facts straight. The assault was carried out by at least 6 men not 3. And yes the police was called but they came on their own time which was almost 2 hours later. The police refused to arrest anyone although two persons saw the guys who broke into the house (they wore no masks). (statements were taken by the police almost a day after the initial incident) It is because they are scared of the bandits (same guys who carry out all the crime in that area) The police only came to get the statements after the family contacted news sources to run the story. Sad isn’t it that the people who are supposed to keep you safe are the ones hindering justice from being served SMH. And the Police wonder why citizens are taking matters into their own hands!! If they did their jobs, that would not be necessary..

    (16)(0)
    Reply
  2. Top Soocere
    June 19, 2017 at 1:52 PM

    I base is Police that go and take dem fellas that was harboring the 13 year old girl. Wishful thinking...

    (3)(0)
    Reply
  3. Anonymous
    June 19, 2017 at 1:49 PM

    Bandits. Bandits. Bandits. Yet there are those actively preventing the start of work that ease the economic pains of this country. These are our political bandits.

    (3)(6)
    Reply
  4. Anonymous
    June 19, 2017 at 1:42 PM

    So during their initial demand and attempt to break in no one thought of using their cell phone to contact the police?
    Were the bandits armed with guns etc. What exactly prevented the several persons from defending themselves?

    (4)(0)
    Reply
  5. Anonymous
    June 19, 2017 at 1:28 PM

    Several people were in the house at the time, and they allowed three men to spend time breaking down doors and windows, enter the house and assault at least one person ? And the episode lasted approximately one hour, beginning at Eleven O'Clock ? Fear is a hell of a thing in this country !

    (6)(2)
    Reply
    • Anonymous
      June 19, 2017 at 2:38 PM

      It isn't just fear. If someone holds you hostage with a gun.... U gotta actually be on the situation. Don't just judge it. Smh

      (7)(0)
      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.