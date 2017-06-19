UPDATED: Vieux-Fort home invasion leaves one injured

Police are investigating an alleged home invasion in Pierrot, Vieux-Fort on Friday, June 16, 2017 that resulted in the assault of at least one person.

The one-hour ordeal reportedly started around 11 p.m. when six males – without masks – demanded that the occupants let them inside the house.

The intruders reportedly began breaking windows and doors when their demand was not met.

The men eventually broke a door and entered into the house.

A male was reportedly beaten about the body, leaving him nursing injuries to his face, arms and legs.

The bandits ransacked the house and stole a number of items before fleeing.

Several people, including neighbours, were inside the house at the time of the incident.

They are unsure about the motive behind the attack.

Police said no one has been arrested to date.