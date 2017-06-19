UPDATED: Vieux-Fort home invasion leaves one injured

Police are investigating an alleged home invasion in Pierrot, Vieux-Fort on Friday, June 16, 2017 that resulted in the assault of at least one person.
The one-hour ordeal reportedly started around 11 p.m. when six males – without masks – demanded that the occupants let them inside the house.
The intruders reportedly began breaking windows and doors when their demand was not met.
The men eventually broke a door and entered into the house.
A male was reportedly beaten about the body, leaving him nursing injuries to his face, arms and legs.
The bandits ransacked the house and stole a number of items before fleeing.
Several people, including neighbours, were inside the house at the time of the incident.
They are unsure about the motive behind the attack.
Police said no one has been arrested to date.
Let us get the facts straight. The assault was carried out by at least 6 men not 3. And yes the police was called but they came on their own time which was almost 2 hours later. The police refused to arrest anyone although two persons saw the guys who broke into the house (they wore no masks). (statements were taken by the police almost a day after the initial incident) It is because they are scared of the bandits (same guys who carry out all the crime in that area) The police only came to get the statements after the family contacted news sources to run the story. Sad isn’t it that the people who are supposed to keep you safe are the ones hindering justice from being served SMH. And the Police wonder why citizens are taking matters into their own hands!! If they did their jobs, that would not be necessary..
I base is Police that go and take dem fellas that was harboring the 13 year old girl. Wishful thinking...
Bandits. Bandits. Bandits. Yet there are those actively preventing the start of work that ease the economic pains of this country. These are our political bandits.
So during their initial demand and attempt to break in no one thought of using their cell phone to contact the police?
Were the bandits armed with guns etc. What exactly prevented the several persons from defending themselves?
Several people were in the house at the time, and they allowed three men to spend time breaking down doors and windows, enter the house and assault at least one person ? And the episode lasted approximately one hour, beginning at Eleven O'Clock ? Fear is a hell of a thing in this country !
It isn't just fear. If someone holds you hostage with a gun.... U gotta actually be on the situation. Don't just judge it. Smh