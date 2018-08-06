Vieux-Fort Fisheries Complex in dire need of a face-lift, say participants at meeting

(SNO) – Redesign the Vieux-Fort Fisheries Complex to make it more attractive!

That’s what fishers of Vieux-Fort want to see happen in order for them to effectively utilise the marine resources in the community.

They made this suggestion at a workshop held by a Japanese Overseas Cooperative Volunteer for fisheries development, aimed at seeking opinions and views on ways to effectively utilise the marine resources in Vieux-Fort.

The workshop was held yesterday, Sunday, August 5, 2018, at the Department of Fisheries in Vieux-Fort.

Yuka Nakamura of Kagoshima University, who is currently working with the Department of Fisheries in St. Lucia, told this reporter in an interview that their goal is to increase the income of the fishers of Vieux-Fort and make them happy.

“Vieux-Fort has lots of fruits and marine resources, so it can be a good tourist destination,” Nakamura said.

According to the Japanese Overseas Cooperative Volunteer, the workshop intends to develop an action plan which will benefit the entire community, especially the fishers in the community.

“A large quantity of fishes is landed at the Vieux-Fort Fisheries Complex, so why can’t we utilise the resources in Vieux-Fort?” Nakamura asked.

In providing their views and opinions in order to enable Vieux-Fort to utilise Its marine resources, participants stressed the need to upgrade the fisheries complex, which they say is in dire need of a face-lift.

“A proper upgrade and maintenance of the complex is what is needed at this time. It has to be redesigned…,”a participant said.

He added: “The appearance of the complex discourages people from entering in it…”

Another lamented: “Some fishers contributes to the unsightliness of the complex. They through rubbish all over the place…….”

They say if the problem is not given urgent attention it will get worse.

Among some of the things which they identified that has to be done at the complex after it is redesigned, are to have regular fish festivals there, designing an area in the complex where ground provisions can be sold, and encouraging tourists to tour the complex.

They all agree that such a project will require a lot of work on the part of all concerned.

At a fleeting glance at the complex which was built by the Government and people of Japan, and opened in 2001, one will see its unsightliness.

Another workshop is scheduled for Sunday at the same venue.