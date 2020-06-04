Don't Miss

Vieux Fort couple caught with firearm and ammunition

By MERRICK ANDREWS, St. Lucia News Online staff
June 4, 2020

(St. Lucia News Online) — Police said a Vieux Fort couple has been charged for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition after a Glock .40 and 10 rounds of ammunition were discovered in a motor car in which they were travelling in — minutes before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver, Theophilus Robinson of Cedar Heights, and passenger, Kurtisha Augier of Augier, were arrested by officers from the Choiseul Police Station who were conducting traffic operations on the Balembouche road at the time.

According to police, the officers stopped the motor car and asked Robinson to produce his driver’s licence which he failed to do.

The officers then conducted a search of the vehicle and found the firearm and ammunition in the glove compartment, police said.

Robinson was also charged for driving without a valid driver’s licence, police said.

