Vieux Fort Coalition of Stakeholders for Development “amazed” at opposition to town’s developments

PRESS RELEASE – The Vieux Fort Coalition of Stakeholders for Development has witnessed with amazement the relentless opposition mounted by some to current development efforts proposed by the Government of St. Lucia for the town of Vieux Fort.
The Coalition is mindful of the acute problem of joblessness and economic stagnation which has plagued Vieux Fort and the south for some time. We are therefore open to engaging Government in discussion that will result in consensus on the preferred approach for development that will change the fortunes of the various social sectors in Vieux Fort.
Vieux Fort has always held promise for sustained economic growth particularly since being declared as the “New Frontier” by the late Prime Minister, Sir John Compton. As part of his vision Sir John he spearheaded major investments such as: the Vieux Fort Air & Sea Ports, the Windward & Leeward Brewery, Halcyon Days Hotel, Construction of Industrial Free Zones, etc. These investments served as major pillars and stimulated economic activity in Vieux Fort and indeed the entire south.
Over the past twenty (20) years we in Vieux Fort have witnessed the contraction of the economy which has resulted in the closure of a number of businesses. The following come to mind: “Babalou” Supermarket, Sabi’s Restaurant, Sunshine Bookstore, Sadoo Supermarket, RBTT Bank, Maison Salaison, Office Shop Bookstore, Palace House, Book Nook Stationery among others.
Some of us have been casualties of the economic downturn and stagnation which has afflicted our once vibrant town. We have therefore organized ourselves to promote, advocate and provide support for the orderly, appropriate and sustainable development of Vieux Fort.
The development of Vieux Fort can no longer be placed on the backburner. This is why we are excited by the renewed interest in Vieux Fort espoused by the current Administration. We stand as willing partners with the Government of St Lucia in this new outlook.
The Vieux Fort Coalition of Stakeholders for Development therefore calls on the people of the south who stand in hope for better opportunities to express their determination by participating in the show of support for Government efforts by attending the March scheduled for tomorrow, 17th May, 2017. The time for the March has now been adjusted to 4:00 pm in response to numerous request from persons who have expressed the desire to participate.
It is Vieux Fort Time to Shine. We Want Jobs!
From the time Chastanet decided to give meaning to 'Vieux Fort the new Frontier' by swearing in his cabinet of ministers there maybe unknown to Vieux Fortians he wa putting both them and the Labour Party on notice for things to come.
But whilst that has caused the people there to be excited it has caused the Labour Party to be nervous. Understandably so as the labour Party knows only too well that any Allen Chastanet led success in Vieux Fort will spell disaster for them and their stronghold.
O Jo Labs Call Center, DSH, Hewanorra Airport Redevelopment now kick started and the black Bay Project on the way. Likely St. Judes will move to completion in the years ahead. Kenny must be scared and embarrassed and now a desperate semi retiree. An Allen Chastanet led administration in less than one year able to move in a manner never before seen in Vieux Fort and shamefully for Kenny things he was unable to do after fifteen years as a parliamentary representative and Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.
So what does Kenny do now? Do what he is a master of. Stir up confusion, hate, division and any and everything that will bring St. Lucia down the financial precipice and then turn around smile and blame Chastanet hoping that in desperation St. Lucians will turn look to him and his party for relief. The math is simple and clear.
I think all the young people should be motivated to be part of this match, for to long Vfort has been in the dark am praying fervently that God will intervene in that area that spirit of manipulation and witchcraft over Vfort will be broken over VFort and the people will stand up and take they place.
People of vfort for heaven sake God is opening the flood gates of heaven don't let it pass you by.The man that has use poverty tactics to keep poor and keep voting for him that person will like to see you break through from poverty that person will use all tricks in the book to keep you poor and blind. There is spirit of manipulation those guys has use fofor for long it have you tie in your legs and your mouth even in your stomach. The chains of the witchcraft has broken light is appearing in the darkness. Lord open the people that they can see.
a whole bunch of yellow belly , jaundice bunch of wopped useless minds. all the time protest in vf, various groups coming out. on the eve of a march by the labour party, u all coming out? that group is a bunch of flambeaaus . they are yellow, guyquad, carrot mahy, and a bunch of real time jokers. all flambeau dedicated ...s. yet the governewmt will come out and say they disassociate them selves from that group. mantee woy!
The leader of vfort idea of development and jobs is called STEP. Bring DSH to Gros Islet if Vfort ain't want it. get some of those young ppl off the block PLEASE.
MEMBERS OF THE COALITIONS ARE ===THE CHASTNEYS===DUBOLAYS==AND COMPANYS I SEE BLOOD SHED JUST WAIT AND SEE. VIEUX FORT WILL SOON BE IN THE HANDS OTHERS . THIS IS NOT A GAME PEOPLE'S LIVES,HOMES ,LIVE STOCK AND LIVELY HOOD IS AT STAKE. YOU MAY BE WHITE BUT YOU ARE NOT WRIGHT.
And the list goes on. Ok. Supermarket' Abraham's, choice boutique, Lns, other speculators and those I know that is hanging on to a straw and waiting with baited breath for some kind of economic activity . Only God knows what the business community is going through in the south
Whoever you are, are you so intelligent and above board to agree that all our assets used for the development and 100% shares/equity given to DSH? VERY INTELLIGENT!!!!!!! WE WILL GET WHAT HE DESERVE!!!! HYPOCRITE!!!
Wow!! I didn't know so many businesses were closed in Vieux. I guess many vieuxfortians are against development and rather sit on the sidelines and wait for the step program to be back again where they can sit under the sea grapes trees for most part of the data and earn a meager salary. What is better short term or long term employment? I agree the Maria major and minor should not be touched neither does the beach but come on
Who are the members of the coalition?
