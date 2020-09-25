Vietnam police confiscate 345,000 used condoms that were washed and sold as new

By MURI ASSUNÇÃO

(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) – Police in Vietnam have confiscated an estimated 345,000 used condoms that were washed, dried, repackaged and sold as new, local media reported Thursday.

A video by state-owned Vietnam television station VTV shows dozens of bags scattered across the floor of a warehouse in the southern Binh Duong province containing nearly 800 pounds of the recycled contraceptive.

Police arrested one woman in the operation. She told investigators that she received $0.17 for every kilogram (2.2 pounds) of recycled condoms.

VTV said it wasn’t clear how many reused condoms have already been sold.

The detained woman told police that the used prophylactics were first boiled in water, dried and reshaped on a wooden dildo. They were then repackaged and sold as new.

The owner of the warehouse told state newspaper Tuoi Tre that they received a “monthly input of used condoms from an unknown person.”

According to The Associated Press, police announced that they are investigating the matter, and tracking down other individuals who might be involved.

A health official told the newspaper that the recycled condoms posed an extreme health risk to potential users

