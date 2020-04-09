VIDEOS: Violent confrontations in St. Lucia

Share This On:

(St. Lucia News Online) — At least one female was arrested as a result of a fight in Castries on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, according to a law enforcement source.

A number of amateur videos of fights among citizens were posted on social media and sent to our newsroom.

The videos also include clashes between civilians and the police.

The circumstances surrounding the incidents in the videos received by our newsroom were not immediately clear.

Below are six of several videos sent to our newsroom.

The first two show clear issues between civilians and the police. The audio for both videos was removed because they contained expletives.

Below are four videos in which two females fight before others joined in. In the last clip, one of the females appears to have been arrested.