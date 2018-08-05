Videos reveal moments before, during, and after shooting in Gros Islet

Pin +1 Share 19 Shares

(SNO) – Videos have emerged of the incident that led to a shooting in the town of Gros Islet on Emancipation Day (Wednesday, August 1, 2018) that left one dead and two injured

Ronnie Samuel, who was believed to be in his 20s, was fatally shot by the police after he opened fire in the crowd, hitting two other males, Nicholas Montoute of Dauphin Street, Gros Islet and Randy Cherubin of Church Street, Gros Islet. Both victims were reportedly released from hospital the same day.

The incident occurred around shortly before 7 a.m. during J’Ouvert on the streets of Gros Islet town.

A .25 pistol, believed to have been used by the deceased gunman, whose mother is ironically a cop, was retrieved by the lawmen.

One of the videos (see below) show Samuel, dressed in all black and sporting a plaited hairstyle, revelling with scores of people, near a band/truck, moments before the altercation with several males, and the shooting.

The second video (below) shows in slow motion the brief scuffle with Samuel and several males prior to the shots being fired.

The third video shows the aftermath of the shooting with one of the victims on the ground, surrounding by scores of people, including police officers.

A number of persons claiming to be eyewitnesses have commented on the incident via social media. Here are two unedited comments:

“I was a couple of feet away from the incident and what happened Was, the one the police shot and killed actually was revelling at the jou’ vert like everyone else with his pistol in his back pocket. The ones who engaged tried to take Or maybe steal that pistol off of him rather than alert the cops who were just a few feet away. Their plan was unsuccessful. The ones who got shot were innocent and was not involved in the incident. Why come to a public activity with a gun on u? Especially with the number of officers on the job…..and then use it in their presence and thought u were gonna escape after committing such acts of atrocities/terror. I saw on the news that he was a skillful boxer, but don’t they teach discipline in that sport? And if ur so good with ur hands, why do u feel u needed to carry a firearm to a jou’ vert jump up? Smh. That boy made some poor choices with his life and paid a hefty price for it. It’s sad to hear someone with his potential went out like that…..”

“Only wrong i gave him was walking with a damn gun, five idiots tried to rob him, while enjoying himself, i saw this with my very own eyes, dont speak what y’all dont know! And to the mom, it is very sad, that one of ur own took out ur son, stay strong, no matter how a son is, a mother will feel it, accept my sympathy, as a mother u tried.”

A sports official said the slain gunman was a “talented” sportsman. CLICK HERE TO VIEW THIS REPORT