UPDATE: Bordelais inmates threaten to burn down prison

By St. Lucia News Online
March 22, 2020

BCF prisoners protest after fire was set to the facility. (Video-grab images)

(St. Lucia News Online) — A riot that broke out at the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) on Sunday is now under control, according to officials. (SEE VIDEOS BELOW ARTICLE)

The incident comes a day after six inmates escaped — two of whom, murder suspects Dave Joseph and Markin Marquis, are still at large.

Official sources told St. Lucia News Online that the inmates set fire to two mattresses in the hallway of the facility, resulting in the evacuation of one of the remand units.

Videos of the incident were posted on social media in which inmates threatened to burn the facility.

The prisoners are reportedly angry over the total lockdown of the prison as a result of the prisoners who escaped, and fears about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the facility.

The prisoners are currently back in their cells and the situation is under control, according to sources.

However, members of the public have expressed concern about the incident on social media, questioning how are inmates allowed to have cell phones with internet connection to be able to post videos online, as well as be able to set fires.

 

One comment

  1. John Public👤
    March 22, 2020 at 12:27 PM

    Well there's something called data plan!...ask for cellphones it has became a human organ since it's invention...everyone has one!

    (0)(0)
    Reply

