VIDEO: Young man accused of assaulting female student is severely beaten in Castries

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

Videos have surfaced of a young man being severely beaten by a number of people, including two female students, in Castries city.

Our newsroom is unable to confirm the date the videos were recorded however reports suggest that the incident may have occurred last week, on an evening, at an intersection of Brazil Street. It is not clear if the authorities are aware of the incident.



It is alleged that the young man, who is believed to be of unsound mind, had been accused of attacking females randomly.

He is alleged to have assaulted a schoolgirl, and that it was her relatives/friends who came to her aid and started to beat him.

She too later joined with another student in beating the young man. See the videos below (viewer discretion is advised — the content is graphic and contains expletives):

( 0 ) ( 0 )