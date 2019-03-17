Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

Video: Young cancer survivor Hamza meets his hero Daren Sammy

By SUCH TV PAKISTAN
March 17, 2019

 Share This On:

Share82
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
82 Shares

Daren Sammy and Hamza

(suchtv.pk) — After Hamza, a cancer survivor, made a video saying it was his dream to meet Daren Sammy, the Peshawar Zalmi skipper reached out to meet his young fan.

In a video shared on Zalmi’s YouTube channel on Saturday, Sammy is seen meeting Hamza, who brought his hero a drawing he made. Sammy and other Zalmi players signed a jersey for Hamza as well as notes wishing him strength and luck.

In a post shared on Twitter, the West Indies cricketer wrote: “Aspire to inspire … it looks like Hamza’s broad shoulders really did help me hit some sixes.”

He thanked the team for helping make Hamza’s dream come true.

Sammy is in Karachi for the Pakistan leg of the 2019 Pakistan Super League. He will lead his team in the final of PSL 4 as they face-off against the Quetta Gladiators tomorrow (March 17).

(3)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.