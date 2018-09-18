VIDEO: White pastor says ‘white churches’ not speaking up enough against injustices against blacks
By Wilshire Baptist Church/Youtube
September 18, 2018
(Wilshire Baptist Church/Youtube) — George Mason, senior pastor of Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas, addresses the killing of Botham Jean and the problem of white churches not speaking up alongside black churches for justice.
“What is God calling you to risk — of your own life, of your own relationships — for the gospel of Jesus Christ?”
“If we want to call ourselves by the name of Jesus, we have to stop defending things he would condemn.”
