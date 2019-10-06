VIDEO: Vieux Fort shooting victim rolls over in pain, but no immediate help for him

A video of the aftermath of Saturday evening’s shooting in the town of Vieux Fort which led to the death of a man has emerged on social media. SEE VIDEO BELOW STORY (viewer discretion is advised)

The video, which is two and a half minutes long, shows the victim, identified by relatives as 50-year-old Lawrence Marcellin, also known as ‘Short Man’, bleeding and rolling himself over.

Persons can be heard arguing over getting medical help for the dying man. Some persons were just curious, taking glimpses of the victim as he writhes in pain. Others take photos and videos.

A relative expressed concern that no one was coming to aid as he rolled on the ground.

According to reports, Marcellin was eventually transported via ambulance to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. near S&S.

Details about the shooting are still sketchy but reports are that Marcellin was shot whilst being robbed of monies he was allegedly transporting from one business to another.

At the time of his death, he was employed by Shernell’s Pizza Parlour where he did security and handyman tasks.

He was originally from Choiseul but had been living in Vieux Fort for many years, relatives say.

