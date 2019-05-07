VIDEO: Two seriously injured in Barre de l’Isle accident

A video has surfaced showing the bloody aftermath of a motor vehicle accident at Barre de l’Isle. (SEE VIDEO BELOW ARTICLE)

A 14-seat minibus careened off the main road, injuring at least four people, two of whom sustained serious injuries.

The authorities were alerted about the accident just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, April 6.

In the video, two men appear to have sustained serious injuries to their arms, while persons are heard discussing what location (of the accident) to pass on to the authorities.

A senior law enforcement official told St. Lucia News Online that the two seriously injured men obtained “possible fractured bones” to the hands/arms and were transported by a Dennery ambulance to hospital.

Their current medical condition is not available.

Two others were transported by Castries ambulance. They sustained minor injuries, the official said.

The road through the Barre de l’Isle, known for its steep inclines and narrow bends, is notorious for many traffic accidents, including fatalities.

BELOW IS THE VIDEO (viewer discretion is advised)

