Video shows woman giving birth into butcher’s apron at supermarket

(NEW YORK POST) – Cleanup on aisle awww.

Workers at a supermarket in Fresno, Calif., teamed up to help deliver a baby after a woman suddenly went into labor while shopping at the store, according to reports.

The mother, a regular customer at the El Parian market, was getting soda around 7 p.m. Tuesday when she started screaming, store owner Issamar Sepulveda told the Washington Post.

“I heard her scream, ‘Oh my God, I think I’m having my baby!’ ” Sepulveda told the paper. Video obtained by KFSN-TV shows the woman kneeling and collapsing to the floor.

Employees at the store rushed to her aid and called 911 but were put on hold, Sepulveda told the Washington Post.

With the baby on its way, employees had to act fast and work together.

A butcher took off his apron and caught the newborn while Sepulveda cut the umbilical cord using a pair of scissors.

“We all lived moments of chaos,” the store owner wrote in a Facebook post. “I was so nervous and just praying for baby’s health because he looked purple.”

A Facebook Live video shows the screaming infant moments after birth wrapped tight in blankets with store employees keeping him warm until paramedics arrived.

“It was teamwork,” Sepulveda told the Washington Post.

Sepulveda later visited the mother and her baby in the hospital. The healthy baby boy, named Toby, weighed just under 8 pounds, she said.

The store owner is collecting donations on Facebook to give to the mother and her newborn son.

“What a blessing,” Sepulveda wrote. “So many emotions in one. I’m still in shock yet very happy.”