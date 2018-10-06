Don't Miss
ST. LUCIA NEWS ONLINE IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM! FOLLOW US FOR THE LATEST NEWS IN SAINT LUCIA AND AROUND THE WORLD.

Video shows monkey ‘driving’ bus in India

By BBC
October 6, 2018
Share3
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

This is not the face of a man who is concerned by events

(BBC) — An Indian bus driver has been suspended – for letting a monkey “drive” his bus.

This is despite not one of the 30-or-so passengers on board the vehicle in southern Karnataka state complaining about their furry chauffeur.

However, when a video of the relaxed – and apparently competent – langur monkey taking the wheel went viral, the human driver’s employers took action.

The safety of passengers cannot be put at risk by “allowing a monkey on the steering” wheel, a spokesman said.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, this has not been an entirely popular decision with internet users delighted by the short clip.

“So sweet. Why suspend. He should have been warned not to repeat this,” Parag Heda tweeted.

The incident took place on Monday, according to the government’s road transport corporation – which only learned of the unusual driver’s actions after the video went viral.

According to witnesses, the monkey boarded the vehicle with another passenger but refused to sit anywhere but up front as the bus travelled around Davanagere.

The driver, named as M Prakash, seemed to be unconcerned by this turn of events, allowing his new friend to sit on the steering wheel as they continued their journey.

In fairness to Mr Prakash, he does appear to have one hand on the wheel at all times. And in fairness to the monkey, he does seem to be paying attention to the road ahead – although whether he had mastered the mirrors is unclear.

According to reports, the monkey eventually reached his destination and left the driver to carry on with his day.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.