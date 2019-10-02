VIDEO: Saint Lucia’s PM Chastanet thanks USNS Comfort team and US government

Share This On:

Pin 3 Shares

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has expressed his gratitude to the team from the United States Naval Ship (USNS) Comfort for providing free medical services to the island.

The voluntary medical mission ended its operations in Saint Lucia on Tuesday, Oct. 1 after commencing operations on September 25, according to the Government Information Service (GIS).

“On behalf of the Government and People of Saint Lucia, I want to immensely Thank the team from the USNS Comfort and the US Government for the valuable services provided gratis to the thousands of Saint Lucians who have benefited from this humanitarian mission,” the prime minister wrote on his official Facebook page on Tuesday.

The US medical team was expected to conduct about 100 on-board surgeries and provide basic medical services at the Owen King EU Hospital and the National Cultural Centre, GIS reported.

Commander Ryan Diebold of the US Navy said the objective of the humanitarian mission was to improve public health, strengthen security, and promote prosperity.

Felix St. Hill, permanent secretary in the Department of Health and Wellness, expressed gratitude to the government of the United States for the services rendered to the people of Saint Lucia, GIS reported.

( 0 ) ( 0 )