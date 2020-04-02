VIDEO: Saint Lucia public told ‘what to do if you feel sick’

Below is a special video message from Saint Lucia’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George on ‘What to do if you feel sick’, as Saint Lucia battles the outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 like many countries around the world.

The video was produced by the Department of Health and Wellness.

