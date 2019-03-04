VIDEO: Saint Lucia official releases statement on flu season, reveals increase in respiratory infections

(SNO) — Medical Surveillance Officer in the Department of Health and Wellness, Dr. Dana Dacosta Gomez, revealed on Monday that the Department has noticed an increase in respiratory infections, which can be caused by bacteria and viruses.

Dr. Gomez pointed that the flu, also known as influenza, is caused by a virus.

She said locally persons have tested positive for the flu but an increase in cases have not been noticed so far.

The official further stated that persons can protect themselves from the flu by practicing certain methods or getting the flu vaccine which is available free of charge at all healthcare centres on the island.

The flu season is from October to March every year.

View her full video statement below.