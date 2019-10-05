VIDEO: Saint Lucia beat Dominica in international football friendly

Share This On:

Saint Lucia registered a 3-1 victory over the Commonwealth of Dominica in an international football friendly match held in Gros Islet on Friday — the first of two games this weekend.

Kurt Frederick, Malik St Prix, and Eden Charles scored in the second half to give Saint Lucia the win.

Saint Lucia’s head coach is Trinidadian Jamaal Shabazz who has been training the team in Mabouya Valley for the past several months. He has this to say about the team’s performance via this video:

Saint Lucia is scheduled to face Dominica again on Sunday, Oct. 6 as the team prepares for the next round of the Concacaf Nations League football, which will include an away game to the Dominican Republic and a home game against El Salvador.

The Sunday fixture against Dominica is set for 7 a.m. at the Saint Lucia Football Association Inc. technical training centre in Mabouya Valley, Dennery.

The match will be free to football fans and the general public.

