VIDEO: Residents of Piat, Grande Riviere undertake road repairs

By Bernard Fanis
December 20, 2018

Piat, Grand Riviere residents repairing the road.

(PRESS RELEASE) — Residents of Fostin Development in Piat Grande, Riviere say they couldn’t let another year go by with worsening road conditions and so they came together a few days before Christmas to effect road repairs themselves.

This is not the first time the community has organised a koudmain for road repairs.

The bitumen, this time around, was provided free of charge by Concrete and Aggregates. The compactor used was provided at a discounted rate by Reliable Tool Rentals.

Members of the community and the Mountain View Community Group, chipped in to fill scores of potholes with the bitumen, trucked to the location by a truck owner from the area.

Kirk Elliot, the public relations officer of the group, volunteered to man the small compactor made available by Tom T at a special rate. He spoke with the media about the community initiative. (SEE VIDEO BELOW)

