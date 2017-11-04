VIDEO: Residents criticise firemen as Faux-a-Chaux inferno leaves at least 9 people homeless

Members of the Fire Service who battled house fires in Faux-a-Chaux, Castries early Saturday morning, Nov. 4, have been criticised for their handling of the situation after their units ran out of water.

Two wooden structures were totally destroyed, leaving at least nine people, including seven children, homeless. No one was injured, however.

The firemen were being criticised in a one-minute video that has surfaced on social media.

With the structure(s) engulfed in flames, persons were heard in the background questioning the tactics of the firefighters.

“No water?” a woman says.

“Watch that, watch that, watch that. My goodness gracious me,” a man says.

“But they coulda put the thing for the hose in the sea. They have a pump for that,” the woman adds.

“Watch them fellas, watch them fellas,” the man continues. “That’s what they getting paid for? That’s what they getting paid for?”

The woman adds: “But watch the water going up in the air, that not outing nothing.”

The man then uttered an expletive “&#%%@ fire service there. Central Castries?”

Other persons were also heard in the video (below) criticising the actions and placement of the firemen. (article continues below video)

Fire officials received the call at 1:15 a.m. and dispatched two units – both from Castries.

According to information received by the officials, two wooden structures – 30×30 and 20×30 – were engulfed in flames.

One house caught fire after neighbours heard an explosion, and the fire spread to the other house, officials said.

Efforts to save both houses were futile. Both units eventually ran out of water, officials said.

The owners of the houses are Anderson Francis and Vaughan Cadet, officials said.

