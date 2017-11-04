VIDEO: Residents criticise firemen as Faux-a-Chaux inferno leaves at least 9 people homeless

Members of the Fire Service who battled house fires in Faux-a-Chaux, Castries early Saturday morning, Nov. 4, have been criticised for their handling of the situation after their units ran out of water.
Two wooden structures were totally destroyed, leaving at least nine people, including seven children, homeless. No one was injured, however.
The firemen were being criticised in a one-minute video that has surfaced on social media.
With the structure(s) engulfed in flames, persons were heard in the background questioning the tactics of the firefighters.
“No water?” a woman says.
“Watch that, watch that, watch that. My goodness gracious me,” a man says.
“But they coulda put the thing for the hose in the sea. They have a pump for that,” the woman adds.
“Watch them fellas, watch them fellas,” the man continues. “That’s what they getting paid for? That’s what they getting paid for?”
The woman adds: “But watch the water going up in the air, that not outing nothing.”
The man then uttered an expletive “&#%%@ fire service there. Central Castries?”
Other persons were also heard in the video (below) criticising the actions and placement of the firemen. (article continues below video)
Fire officials received the call at 1:15 a.m. and dispatched two units – both from Castries.
According to information received by the officials, two wooden structures – 30×30 and 20×30 – were engulfed in flames.
One house caught fire after neighbours heard an explosion, and the fire spread to the other house, officials said.
Efforts to save both houses were futile. Both units eventually ran out of water, officials said.
The owners of the houses are Anderson Francis and Vaughan Cadet, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Wow I admire my girl she's very smart when she suggested pumping water from the sea. If a water pump is not designed to pump salt water you are most likely to damage the pump. Salt causes corrosion and will automatically seize. St lucia is just way to backward when it comes to safety. I blame go the the firemen and the water authorities for not having fire hydrants installed all over. Especially in areas where fire is likely to spread quick. We don't even have railings installed along roads near precipice's (casco) to prevent vehicle ran offs in case of accidents. Just think of how many lives these simple things can save. But as usual which ever government who comes in more concerned about their pockets than the safety and progress of the nation. None excluded.
First of all I hope the persons who lost their homes and items gets assistance. Secondly, Saint Lucians are experts for everything. Now they know how to out a fire because only the wood for the house burn and the things inside were wooden. People have gas tanks, plastic, hair products, skin products, clothing and other flammable items in their homes and fire spreads quickly. Let the firemen do their job. All we do is crticise. Firemen not good, police not good, prison officers not good, politicians not good, lawyers not good, everybody is a problem. If the two trucks ran out of water and the fire kept burning then this fire was complicated. Next time go an out the fire. Chops.
If St.Lucia would invest in fire hydrants always running out of water poor people cannot survive always have to stsrt all over.I mean building roads without the idea of fire hydrants is a disaster because pipes have to run under ground to provide water in hydrants StLucia get with the time,get with it,times change so change with thee time.damn 9 families,some shit.
My deepest sympathies to the families that have lost so much. I can't even begin to think or understand this must feel. However, everybody wants every kind of public service in tip top condition but nobody wants to think about where the money to make these things happen comes from? Taxes, you know, like VAT?