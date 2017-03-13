Video of brawl between adult and teens draws criticism on social media

A video circulating online purportedly showing two teens and an adult female in a brawl is drawing widespread criticism from St. Lucians.
The video, which started circulating early today, showed what appeared to be a student in uniform being attacked by an adult and another teen.
The fight drew a large crowd, many of whom tried to separate the individuals involved.
Unconfirmed reports suggest that the adult involved in the fracas was the parent of the attacking teen.
A fourth person, believed to be an adult, was seen briefly throwing a punch at the school girl in the video.
The incident is believed to be the result of a string of confrontations between the individuals involved.
