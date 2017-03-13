COURTS
Video of brawl between adult and teens draws criticism on social media

By SNO Staff
March 13, 2017

A video circulating online purportedly showing two teens and an adult female in a brawl is drawing widespread criticism from St. Lucians.

The video, which started circulating early today, showed what appeared to be a student in uniform being attacked by an adult and another teen.

The fight drew a large crowd, many of whom tried to separate the individuals involved.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the adult involved in the fracas was the parent of the attacking teen.

A fourth person, believed to be an adult, was seen briefly throwing a punch at the school girl in the video.

One individual commented: “U makin a young gurl like me be a better mother than you? ??? Is ppl like ur’ll children that does end up in zombee’s hand….it shud have been my daughter or niece ur’ll did that too.”

Another individual added: “Why the mother touching the person child? Go behind the girl mother and warn her mother … you woulda confront me intown so? Drop kick in ur chest .. 2 on 1 is not fair.”

The incident is believed to be the result of a string of confrontations between the individuals involved.

7 comments

  1. Anonymous
    March 13, 2017 at 9:06 PM

    That mother deserve to be arrested clearly the child is walking away from the confrontation you so bad you and your daughter gang up on the person child it should of been my niece or daughter today der that fight er finish set an example trailor trash young mothers respect yourselves that's why later you all children beating you'll

  2. red pole
    March 13, 2017 at 9:04 PM

    school girl look strong doh

  3. Anonymous
    March 13, 2017 at 9:01 PM

    If you attack my child first hell yeah I'll whoop you for my precious

  4. Joseph
    March 13, 2017 at 8:58 PM

    That bitch had no right to touch the person child .this woman need some kicks up her butt.

  5. Tally
    March 13, 2017 at 8:57 PM

    Ki ro ro saaaa

  6. Courtney
    March 13, 2017 at 8:55 PM

    This is so wrong on so many different levels.

  7. Anonymous
    March 13, 2017 at 8:55 PM

    Disgusting.

    All 3 should be hurled before the authorities and school officials and dealt with in the appropriate manner. Do this in the name of avoiding another murder and to send a strong message.

