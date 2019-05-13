VIDEO: Motorist ignores fire truck siren from Bois d’Orange to Rodney Bay

Share This On:

If you’re a regular driver, you should know, as you should’ve been taught during driving lessons, that the sound of an emergency siren — whether it is coming from an ambulance, fire appliance, or a law enforcement vehicle — means that you should pull off the road safely and allow the vehicle to pass.

Well, one motorist seemingly ignored the siren, from Bois d’Orange all the way to Rodney Bay, in a video obtained by St. Lucia News Online (SEE VIDEO BELOW STORY).

Or was the driver inattentive?

The source of the video told St. Lucia News Online that the incident was recorded on Saturday, May 11, around 11 a.m.

“We were low on fuel and so we were heading to the station to refuel the appliance in preparation for any other emergency,” the source said, adding that is not the first time such an incident has occurred.

“This is something that we experience many times,” the source added. “In this case we took a video to show the public what we encounter when responding to emergencies.

