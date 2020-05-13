VIDEO: Man attacked mercilessly with concrete blocks in Dennery (viewer discretion advised)

Share This On:
(St. Lucia News Online) — A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows two male individuals attacking another male with concrete blocks in Green Mountain, Dennery. (SEE VIDEO BELOW STORY)
According to law enforcement sources, the victim has been identified as 47-year-old Almond Cox.
Dennery fire personnel responded to the ‘physical assault’ incident at 3 p.m. on Sunday, a fire official told St. Lucia News Online.
The victim was transported in critical condition to the Owen King European Union Hospital but his current medical status is unknown, the fire official further disclosed.
A law enforcement source said the suspects are still on the run, but provided no further information.
The motive for the attack is not clear.
SEE THE VIDEO BELOW.
(Be advised that the video is gruesome; viewer discretion is therefore advised)
