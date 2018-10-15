Don't Miss
VIDEO: Julien Alfred’s historic Youth Olympics performance representing Saint Lucia

By SNO Staff
October 15, 2018

(SNO) — Video of Julien Alfred’s silver-medal performance in the women’s 100m at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Monday (Oct. 15). She finished second overall in a wind-assisted 11.23 seconds behind Nigeria’s Rosemary Chukuma.

“Going into the race, I was positive, I was relaxed. During the race I felt like the last 40 metres I was trying to fight, I didn’t hold my form properly, but my start was good, compared to Stage 1,” she said. CLICK HERE TO READ THE ORIGINAL STORY

