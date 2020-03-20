Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Courts announces support for credit customers *** Bay Gardens Resorts cushions staff from COVID-19-induced hotel closures *** Coronavirus now an epidemic in Guadeloupe; 45 positive cases confirmed *** NEMO prepares for possible pandemic *** CIBC FirstCaribbean offers COVID-19 financial support *** M&C continues to ‘keep stores stocked and prices fair’; to limit sales on ‘unusually’ high-demand items *** Personal tax filing deadline extended *** Pierre calls on St. Lucia gov’t to announce relief package for displaced workers and businesses *** RBC bank announces “financial relief” for its Caribbean customers *** 2020 National Population and Housing Census postponed

VIDEO: Italian doctor dies of coronavirus after working without gloves due to shortage

By NY Daily News
March 19, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share8
8 Shares

Marcello Natali

(New York Daily News) — An Italian doctor who said he had to work without gloves in one of the country’s hard-hit hospitals has died after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to Euronews.

Marcello Natali, 57, told Euronews in an interview before he died that he worked without hand protection because the glove supply dried up at the hospital in the northern Italian town of Codogno.

The region has been crushed by the outbreak of COVID-19, and Codogno, a suburb of Milan, was the location where the infection first cropped up in the country last month.

Italy’s official death toll topped China’s on Thursday, becoming the steepest on the planet. The coronavirus has killed more than 3,400 in Italy.

 

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share8
8 Shares

Headline News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.