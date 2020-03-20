VIDEO: Italian doctor dies of coronavirus after working without gloves due to shortage

Share This On:
(New York Daily News) — An Italian doctor who said he had to work without gloves in one of the country’s hard-hit hospitals has died after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to Euronews.
Marcello Natali, 57, told Euronews in an interview before he died that he worked without hand protection because the glove supply dried up at the hospital in the northern Italian town of Codogno.
The region has been crushed by the outbreak of COVID-19, and Codogno, a suburb of Milan, was the location where the infection first cropped up in the country last month.
Italy’s official death toll topped China’s on Thursday, becoming the steepest on the planet. The coronavirus has killed more than 3,400 in Italy.
