VIDEO: Gros Islet MP Lenard “Spider” Montoute updates residents on COVID-19 plans

Message from the Parliamentary Representative for Gros-Islet Honourable Lenard “Spider” Montoute, Wednesday, 1st April 2020

Fellow Residents of Gros Islet: In light of the new developments related to the Covid-19 Pandemic, I would like to inform all residents of the protocols that are in effect during the shutdown from April 1st to 7th 2020 for our constituency.

With this 24-hour curfew, everyone is expected to remain at home unless you are part of essential and protective services or you have been issued a pass from NEMO or the police to leave your home.

People in need of essentials such as medication, food, special care, and related supplies are to contact NEMO or preferably your Local Disaster Preparedness Committee at telephone #720-5037; the Gros-Islet Constituency Council at telephone # 450-0731 or my Constituency Office at telephone #720-1305 or 732-3297 or 720-5617.

– Distribution of supplies can be expected to commence in the next 24 to 48 hours with first priority given to the most vulnerable in our community.

– Those who utilize public facilities such as showers and restrooms will be allowed to do so between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– Farmers needing passes to tend to their crop and livestock are asked to contact their extension officers for Region 2 at telephone number 713-8004 or 725-4109

As developments unfold, I will continue to provide updates and keep you informed.

Please keep safe and may God Bless you, our community and our beloved country.

