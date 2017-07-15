Video footage shows aftermath of Grand Riviere shooting

St. Lucia News Online (SNO) has received exclusive video footage of the aftermath of a shooting that occurred in Grand Riviere, Gros Islet at mid-afternoon Friday, July 14.

The victim, Elijah Breedy, also known as ‘Eli’, of Ravine Macock, Monchy, was shot in the vicinity of a bar. He reportedly sustained about three shots.

The 34-second video shows several persons assisting Breedy.

One of the men lifts Breedy and places him in a sports utility vehicle, while another is heard urging the victim to put pressure on his wounds.

Breedy has been hospitalised but his condition is unknown.

This was the second reported shooting on Friday.

Around 2 p.m., a medical doctor was shot in Reduit, Rodney Bay during a robbery. He is currently in stable condition.