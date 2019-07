Video: Five people injured in Union accident

Share This On:

Pin 23 Shares

Police said at least five people sustained injuries in a motor vehicle accident that occurred in Union on Saturday morning (July 13).

The head-on collision reportedly occurred between a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a Toyoto motor car, close to 11:30 a.m.

Among the injured are two females who were trapped in one of the vehicles.

No additional information was available.

( 0 ) ( 0 )