VIDEO: Dominican killed in Micoud was a former gangster, ex-convict who turned his life around

(SNO) –– A 46-year-old Dominican national who was gunned down in Saint Lucia on Wednesday, was a former gangster, drug dealer and ex-convict who turned his life around at some point and became a motivational speaker and gospel minister, according to his social media accounts and friends.

Chris E. Charles, who lived in Ravine Chabot, Saint Lucia but was originally from Portsmouth, Dominica, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on a dirt road in Latille, Micoud on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Police responded to the report of the shooting at about 1:15 p.m.

Charles, according to a 2013 Youtube post/videoo, was born in Dominica but left the island for the United States of America “‘for a better life” and instead ended up in “the hustler life” which led him to his incarceration.

“Now, he has found the solution that has changed him life from being a Criminal, American Gangsta, Hustler and an Ex-Convict to a motivational speaker to the young generations out there who think that the thug life is a game they can win,” according to the Youtube post.

Below, in the 12-minute video, published in 2013, Charles spoke about his life as a criminal and “true hustler”. After the video read some of the comments from his family and friends.

Jermaine Charles‎: “whoever killed my brother no rest and no peace. You will pay my father God is making preperations all now. What a King and soilder who tried to turn his life around, everyone deserves a chance in life . The person and their accomplists robbed his chance. God sees and knows all. You will answer to the father. Amen”

Thatsme IceQueen‎: “My Cousin Chris E Charles n I shared something in common… Recently he contacted me like someone who was seeking away out…I felt the pain cause I too shared the same sentiment growing up in Portsmouth for me was not ez. Pple will only judge u until they see ur last end..Plz I don’t want nobody saying he was Good right now cuz u all are a set of hypocritical criminals in DAT Portsmouth dere. In all I went thru Chris would understand me cuz we have similarities. It is finished now! Cous…ur in front Oh how I am so happy God is not a Man…he loves at the heart. Inspire of everything my cousin loved the lord. Chris I can see u boasting in heaven…walking on those streets of Gold…reasoning with father Abraham… The Angels…Oh boy! I know u have found rest long waiting. Worship all around u I know u love the atmosphere. Kiss my Mama for me my guardian Angel (MaBen) My cousin HomeBoy…Big Papa… Brother my Favorite Uncle tell them I love them. Lord help me go thru this only u know the pain I feel Inside. Life is so unfair…DEATH WHERE IS UR STING…I JUST HATE THAT DEVIL DREAM KILLER I JUST WISH I CUD KILL U. TEARS…”

Leslie A Guiste: “so so so sad that i have to heard that my brother so many positive plans and inspired words bro.i don,t know wa to even say right now self”

Kim Douglas: RIP Chris E Charles , it is shocking to learn of your untimely demise. Just last week we were chatting on facebook and you reminded me of our family ties and common interest in Pan Africanism. You were determined to accomplish your dream of becoming a motivational speaker, travelling the world and developing your skills as a writer to write a book, sharing your experiences about your life, earlier times spent in the United States. You also shared this video of a speech you delivered at a Pan African Conference in Barbados 3 years ago highlighting gun/gang violence among the youth in the Caribbean. I am shocked to wake up to the news that you were murdered, a victim to the very gun culture you warned about. May your soul rest in peace. I am saddened that we didn’t get a chance to meet again in person to share ideas and experiences 😔 ➡ https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1356486214467205&id=100003175184875&sfnsn=mo

