VIDEO: Dominica – Roseau Ferry Terminal resumes operations

On Friday, October 13th, Dominica’s Roseau Ferry Terminal resumed operations, servicing L’express des isles which provides scheduled ferry service from St. Lucia, Martinique, and Guadeloupe to Dominica.
Below is a video which captured L’express des isles using the Roseau Ferry Terminal today:
