VIDEO: Bush fire in Barre de l’Isle

(St. Lucia News Online) — A bush fire that broke out Wednesday evening (April 15) in Barre de l’Isle was quickly taken care of fire officers.

The Dennery Fire Service received the call at 6:54 p.m. and responded with one engine.

The fire was quickly contained and extinguished.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to reports, the Saint Lucia Fire Service has expressed concern over the number of bush and rubbish fires in light of the drought season.

These incidents are reportedly putting a strain on the already limited resources of the Fire Service.

The fire service received 52 fire calls last weekend — 49 of those were bush and rubbish fires.

The public is reminded that setting fire to bush and rubbish is illegal, a fire official said.