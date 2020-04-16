VIDEO: Bush fire in Barre de l’Isle

Share This On:
(St. Lucia News Online) — A bush fire that broke out Wednesday evening (April 15) in Barre de l’Isle was quickly taken care of fire officers.
The Dennery Fire Service received the call at 6:54 p.m. and responded with one engine.
The fire was quickly contained and extinguished.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
According to reports, the Saint Lucia Fire Service has expressed concern over the number of bush and rubbish fires in light of the drought season.
These incidents are reportedly putting a strain on the already limited resources of the Fire Service.
The fire service received 52 fire calls last weekend — 49 of those were bush and rubbish fires.
The public is reminded that setting fire to bush and rubbish is illegal, a fire official said.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Accident/Tragedy
- Dental surgeon Dr. Steve P. Sinson found dead at Gros Islet home
- Chastanet: Let’s not become complacent in COVID-19 war
- Saint Lucia gov’t to review WINFRESH, compensates banana farmers
- Senator Belrose: “All In” Independence theme now a model in COVID-19 fight
- Saint Lucian youths to get 35,000 disposable face masks in COVID-19 battle
- Soufriere MP expresses condolences to St. Lucian COVID-19 victim
- Pierre remembers Saint Lucia’s elderly during COVID-19 battle
- St. Lucia bosses advised not to send employees on vacation leave during shutdown
- Outpatient clinics at OKEUH, Wellness Centre to reopen April 20 and 21