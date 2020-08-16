VIDEO: Bus slams into van in Bois d’Orange

(St. Lucia News Online) — No one was seriously injured when a minibus collided with a van on the highway, in front of Computer World, in Bois d’Orange, Gros Islet on Saturday evening, August 15. (see amateur video clip below story)

An emergency official told St. Lucia News Online that fire personnel responded to the scene at about 7 p.m.

It was reported that the van overturned on the soft shoulder after it was hit by the minibus, the official said.

There were at least three persons on board the vehicles but no one was transported for medical treatment.

The official said the persons “refused medical attention”.

No further information is available.

