VIDEO: Botham Jean family homecoming underway

(SNO) — Saint Lucians from all walks of society came out today, Friday, Sept. 21 to welcome home the relatives of Botham Jean, the budding St. Lucian accountant, who was shot to death by a female police officer in Dallas, Texas on September 6, 2018.

The officer claimed she went to the wrong apartment and thought Jean was a burglar, then opened fire twice because he allegedly failed to adhere to “verbal commands”. She has since been charged with manslaughter and released on $300,000 bond in a case that has attracted worldwide attention and protest marches in the U.S.

Scores of people, including school children, some with placards, turned up at the Hewanorra International Airport in Vieux Fort to welcome the family who were scheduled to arrive on an American Airlines flight.

A local group called ‘Justice for Botham’ is spearheading the organisation of the homecoming with support from the government of Saint Lucia.

Botham’s mother Allison Jean, his father Bertram Jean, and brother Brandt Jean were expected on the flight.

A motorcade gets underway, the route being the main east coast road, the Morne Road, Jeremie Street, John Compton Highway, and turn into La Clery at the Vigie roundabout.

