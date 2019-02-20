Video: Normal operations resume at George Charles Airport after bomb threat

Share This On:
(SNO) — Authorities have not discovered any bomb and operations have resumed — about three hours after a threat was received at at the George F. L. Charles Airport in Vigie, according to sources.
When the information was received at around 6 a.m., the airport was evacuated and the area cordoned off while officials conducted their investigations.
In a video obtained by St. Lucia News Online, persons are seen waiting on the beach. The video was shot moments after the evacuation.
Below is a gradual update on the situation.
Update at 8:42 a.m.: It appears the threat was a hoax and investigators and airport officials are preparing to resume normal operations at the airport. “Already getting to that point,” a source said.
At 8:50 a.m.: We received news from an employee that some staff are being allowed to re-enter the airport. It is expected that customers will eventually be allowed.
At 9 a.m.: We received news from an employee that the airport is “open now to the public”. Passengers have been checking in, the employee added.
Can't the call be traced? It's time that be stopped.
can these people even look for a bomb? do they even know what to look for? Do we have a sophisticated bomb squad down here? when they get the bomb that is if they do cause there is always no bomb but you cant take the risk do they know how to turn it off?
Easy, find out who was late for their flight this morning.