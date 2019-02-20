Video: Normal operations resume at George Charles Airport after bomb threat

Share This On:

(SNO) — Authorities have not discovered any bomb and operations have resumed — about three hours after a threat was received at at the George F. L. Charles Airport in Vigie, according to sources.

When the information was received at around 6 a.m., the airport was evacuated and the area cordoned off while officials conducted their investigations.

In a video obtained by St. Lucia News Online, persons are seen waiting on the beach. The video was shot moments after the evacuation.

Below is a gradual update on the situation.

Update at 8:42 a.m.: It appears the threat was a hoax and investigators and airport officials are preparing to resume normal operations at the airport. “Already getting to that point,” a source said.

At 8:50 a.m.: We received news from an employee that some staff are being allowed to re-enter the airport. It is expected that customers will eventually be allowed.

At 9 a.m.: We received news from an employee that the airport is “open now to the public”. Passengers have been checking in, the employee added.



