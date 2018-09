Victims in Richfond accident in stable condition

(SNO) — Eight people were sent to hospital following a motor vehicle accident on the highway in Richfond, Dennery on Friday, Sept. 7, according to sources.

At 5:45 p.m. Dennery emergency personnel responded to the accident which involved a Toyota Hilux pickup van and a sports utility vehicle (SUV).

Four persons were transported to Victoria Hospital and four others to Dennery Hospital by ambulances.

All were hospitalised in stable condition, according to sources.