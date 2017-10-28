Victim of triple homicide had escaped death before

Allan Norbert, one of the three men who were gunned down execution-style in Bruceville, Vieux-Fort, in the early hours of Saturday, had escaped death several times and was known to the police.
Reports are that about 1 a.m. gunmen barged into the home of Norbert, where several other persons live, and riddled the men with bullets.
According to a relative, who prefered anonymity, Norbert moved with “bad company” and escaped death several times after being hunted by other men.
The relative said in one case he had to run for his life to avoid being killed.
A police source said Norbert has had several brushes with the law.
According to his stepmother, Katrina Charles, the last time she spoke to her stepson was hours before his demise when he asked her for his I.D. card which she gave to him.
She said she has no idea why someone would want to kill him.
Charles described Norbert as a person who was jovial and had a lot of friends.
According to a neighbour, about 1 a.m. she heard a knock on Norbert’s door and heard someone shouting “police, police”.
She said that she was sure it was not the police, adding that a bit later she heard a number of gun shots fired and knew a crime was committed.
According to another neighbor, she heard about 10 gun shots followed by a calm. She said it took some time before persons came out of their homes to see what had happened.
She said there were always strange faces at Norbert’s home.
“Every day it was a different face…” the neighbour said.
Hours earlier there was another incident in the area where a man was shot.
According to Inspector Marcellinus Leonce of the Vieux-Fort Police station, they received a report of a shooting at Bruceville about 1 a.m. today (Saturday) and immediately proceed to the scene, but had to return a bit later due to poor visibility.
He added that the crime scene was well secured before they left it to return later.
Leonce said no one has been arrested in connection with the incident so far, but they are continuing their investigations into the matter.
Two of the deceased men are believed to be from Castries.
Its extremely annoying how these mothers will always come n sugar coat their children knowing very well those children werent living an examplified life.choops.
Dear readers I can assure you that this crime scene was well secured. The police were the first to arrive there, yes even before the closest neighbour's and kept it secured until they were completed with the work today. Some of us are too quick to judge and think we are experts on everything. The police were in no rush. The crime had already taken place and they could have taken all the time in the world to ensure that every tiny clue and evidence was located and collected. Based on the rain and the muddy conditions as well as wanting to ensure that nothing was overlooked, I support their decision to continue, yes continue their processing of the scene in day light. And I can assure you that from what I just heard, that decision has paid dividends. For some of us the police can never win. Do, they are criticized- don't do they are also criticized. Sometimes we should just step back and allow our men and women in uniform to do their jobs. Many of us could have never survived their jobs for one day much less years. I was there the entire time observing them all be it from behind their cordon.
The crime scene was properly secured before they left..read carefully before making foolish comments. ..smh
Wow it a shame that the police is saying they had to leave the crime scene due to poor visibility. Don't they have night vision goggles as a POLICE FORCE. And to top it off they will never catch the culprit or culprits.
Pops st Lucia " Lord put a hand I this land.
You that buy the night goggles for them... chupz tun
The police was correct in their decision to continue the search of the scene in day light. The area is very bushy and touch lights to my mind wouldn't have assisted them like day light would. Further, they are the ones trained to make such determinations and not like us who are are TV trained. I looked on in the darkness and thought that these men must be mad to be working in such a dark area although they had touch lights, not knowing whether the gun men were not still around.
I live in the area and can confirm that the police stayed there right through the morning. Some of them may have left and returned later but the SSU men and a police man in a green t shirt never left.
But how do u leave a crime scene for later.. wat kind of foolishness am I reading deh. So much can happen during dat time.
That is the way of life for those in this SLP hell hole, drugs and death. They go hand in hand. All the SLP ghettos just simply take turns at grabbing the headlines. I don't feel sorry for neither the dead or the relatives. It is mafia style living. You've got to pay. Any day can be your last. RIP. As they say, return if possible. Go to hell.
He was known to the law but stepmother doesn't know why someone would want to kill him. OK then........
Poor visibility? Did i read that right? Isn't that why god invented flashlights? In 2017???? Smfh.....
So you didn't hear what time it was? of cause there was touch lights and lights from their vehicle but they couldn't do anything until day break!!
Sometimes I feel so bad when some of you respond to articles on here. Most of you don't understand what you read. The place was "well secured" There is poor visibility when it is dark, let the police do their Job.
Thank God i'm not a police; I would not go to that area until day break. I would hear the gunshots from the station and would not go down there. These young men get involve in all sorts of situations, no one should risk their lives for them. Whether it's families, neighbors, police no one should risk their lives for stubborn people!
god invented flashlights?
And he also created idiots
I am no police so I am not sure how this whole crime investigation thing works. But I can do so much at nights with my flash lights and a flood light I recently bought. I hope the authority is hearing. Equip the police. A lot of contamination can happen in a few hours. Even the strong wind and pets can contaminate a crime scene. Then again I am no police office. Shocking!
God didn't invent torch light either .it's man made.the neighbour said in a comment the ssu men never left the seen n in the report above the police said they left but the place was secured .whether it be with tape or yellow line or by ssu it wouldnt changebthe fact that the three men were killed.I agree with the officers ain't no way I'm going on a crime scene like dat n i don't hv a proper view of my surroundings .the officers were suppose to run in the Bush with mini lights n get shot themselves?.I'm sorry we are all at risk Christian or Drug dealers we hv to sit and talk to our kids pray for them .never gv up on dem n hope for the best . ...
Poor visibility? Was it snowing? Was there a storm? What kind of crap is that? Where are your torches? And if the visibility was poor, wouldn't an officer need to remain on the premises to ensure the crime scene is secure till morning and back up came?...smh
Do you know if an officer stayed or not? The fact that they said area was secured would indicate that a police officer most likely was stationed there till they returned. We too quick to jump to foolish judgements man. Wah
Shut up.keep quiet.everytime some thing happen is alot of stupid talk.