Victim of triple homicide had escaped death before

Allan Norbert, one of the three men who were gunned down execution-style in Bruceville, Vieux-Fort, in the early hours of Saturday, had escaped death several times and was known to the police.

Reports are that about 1 a.m. gunmen barged into the home of Norbert, where several other persons live, and riddled the men with bullets.

According to a relative, who prefered anonymity, Norbert moved with “bad company” and escaped death several times after being hunted by other men.

The relative said in one case he had to run for his life to avoid being killed.

A police source said Norbert has had several brushes with the law.

According to his stepmother, Katrina Charles, the last time she spoke to her stepson was hours before his demise when he asked her for his I.D. card which she gave to him.

She said she has no idea why someone would want to kill him.

Charles described Norbert as a person who was jovial and had a lot of friends.

According to a neighbour, about 1 a.m. she heard a knock on Norbert’s door and heard someone shouting “police, police”.

She said that she was sure it was not the police, adding that a bit later she heard a number of gun shots fired and knew a crime was committed.

According to another neighbor, she heard about 10 gun shots followed by a calm. She said it took some time before persons came out of their homes to see what had happened.

She said there were always strange faces at Norbert’s home.

“Every day it was a different face…” the neighbour said.

Hours earlier there was another incident in the area where a man was shot.

According to Inspector Marcellinus Leonce of the Vieux-Fort Police station, they received a report of a shooting at Bruceville about 1 a.m. today (Saturday) and immediately proceed to the scene, but had to return a bit later due to poor visibility.

He added that the crime scene was well secured before they left it to return later.

Leonce said no one has been arrested in connection with the incident so far, but they are continuing their investigations into the matter.

Two of the deceased men are believed to be from Castries.