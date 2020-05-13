Don't Miss

Victim in gruesome Dennery assault in stable condition says Minister Edmund Estephane

By MERRICK ANDREWS, St. Lucia News Online staff
May 13, 2020

The attack spilled over from the street into the garage/residence of Edmund Estephane (right), the Dennery South MP and minister for youth development and sports

(St. Lucia News Online) — The victim of a brutal attack on Sunday in Green Mountain, Dennery that was caught on security video and went viral on social media is currently in stable condition at a hospital, according to his friend Dennery South Representative and Minister of Youth Development and Sports, Edmund Estephane. (See video below story)

Almond Cox, 47, was hit repeatedly on the head with concrete blocks by two male individuals in Estephane’s garage/residence where he apparently ran for refuge, based on the video footage. The incident occurred next to the minister’s parked pickup truck.

The motive for the attack is unknown.

Estephane told host Timothy Poleon on Real FM’s Newsspin that he visited Cox in the hospital on Monday.

“He is doing well,” Estephane said, adding that doctors believe Cox did not appear to have sustained major internal injuries.

In the interview with Poleon, the minister said he was at home when the attack occurred.

“Why did God hide me in some corner at my house away from all of that… maybe when I meet him he’ll tell me why,” he said.

Dennery fire service personnel responded to the incident at 3 p.m.

The two suspects remain at large, according to police sources.

See video below (viewer discretion is advised)

