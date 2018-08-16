Viagra-popping dad breaks penis after kid jumps on bed for morning hug

(THE SUN) – A dad who took Viagra to boost his sex life snapped his penis after his son jumped on his bed for a morning hug.

The 36-year-old went to a hospital two days after suffering the eye-watering injury, complaining of swelling, pain and a “deformed” penis.

The night before the injury happened, he had taken 100 milligrams of the erectile dysfunction drug, the normal dosage for someone having difficulty performing.

But after he had sex, his erection wouldn’t go down.

The man, from India, tried “vigorous masturbation” to relieve his problem but nothing worked, according to the British Medical Journal case report.

He decided to go to sleep in the hope it would go down overnight, but later his child ran in for a morning cuddle and “mistakenly fell over his erect penis,” causing it to snap.

He developed “sudden severe pain” in his penis.

Upon examination, doctors at King George’s Medical University in India noticed an “eggplant deformity” on the man’s member and noted he had fractured his penis.

A penile fracture occurs when an erect penis is hit with considerable force.

The penis is made up of three cylindrical tubes, two of which fill up with blood when a man becomes aroused.

The tissue surrounding these tubes also expands.

But if the penis is hit with force — such as a woman’s pelvic bone when thrusting a little too enthusiastically — it can bend and cause a pressure overload in the tubes and in turn cause a rupture.

In this case, the man had a half-inch tear in one of the tubes and a large blood clot.

He was taken to surgery, where the blood clot was evacuated and the tear repaired.

The surgery was successful and the patient was able to get an erection normally again.

According to the case report, the first surgical repair of a penile fracture was performed in 1936.