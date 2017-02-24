VFCCCC petition PM on DSH Project

PRESS RELEASE – The Vieux Fort Concerned Citizens Coalition for Change (VFCCCC) on Friday, 24th February 2017 delivered a Petition to the Office of The Prime Minister expressing the concerns of the people in the Vieux Fort Community and by extension St. Lucians, of the DSH Project for Vieux Fort.
This petition was also copied to the Governor General, Leader of the Opposition and the Parliamentary Representative of Vieux Fort South.
On behalf of the signatories, the VFCCC has expressed their interest in receiving a response from the Honorable Prime Minister and meeting with him in a view to discussing these concerns and to bring about a more and beneficial agreement to Vieux Fort and by extension St. Lucia.
This petition came about after the very successful Town Hall Meeting hosted by the VFCCCC on 11th January 2017 in the Vieux Fort community. After the said meeting, hard copies of the Petition were made available to sign to the scores of persons present at the meeting. Copies were also taken by persons for further distribution for signing. Subsequently, the petition was made available online via CHANGE.ORG for St. Lucians living abroad and persons who were not able to have access to the hard copy petition to sign. In total, over Three Thousand (3000) persons signed the petitions which include both online and the hard copy signatories.
The Vieux Fort Concerned Citizens for Change (VFCCCC) “Advocates For Progress” is led by a non-aligned grouping of community activists and individuals who have successfully and selflessly contributed to the Vieux Fort Community. They have committed themselves to ensuring that Vieux Fort and Vieux Fortians are respected, protected and given their rightful place and say in the St. Lucian community.
Petition :
The proposed DSH Project to be located in Vieux-Fort, Saint Lucia will occupy about 900 acres of government and privately-owned lands, coastal, agricultural and traditional grazing areas. In effect all the available productive, commercial, touristic and community-development lands will be given away to one Master Developer for 99 years at US$1 per acre! leaving no space for alternative developments in the area by other developers, both foreign and local, and the expansion of the town of Vieux-Fort and surrounding communities.
Given the nature, scope and scale of this DSH Project, its impacts and effects on the physical environment, especially our sensitive coastal ecosystems, residential communities, existing business operations, current eco-tourism ventures, traditional livelihoods, will be drastic, enormous and long-term. Moreover, the Terms and Conditions of the DSH Project have not been publicized by the Government of Saint Lucia nor has the Government held any discussion, dialogue or consultations with Saint Lucian nationals and in particular the residents of Vieux-Fort who will be most directly affected by the Project.
Notwithstanding the claim made in the Framework Agreement the Project will lead to “significant job creation and retention” we, the residents of Vieux-Fort and other citizens of Saint Lucia find that the Terms and Conditions of the DSH are outrageous, frightening and an insult to the collective intelligence, vision and aspirations of the residents of Vieux-Fort and the wider population of Saint Lucia. What is even more disturbing is that there is a haste to amend CIP Legislation to meet the outrageous demands of this Master Developer.
We, the residents of Vieux-Fort and other citizens of Saint Lucia, whose names and signatures appear below, appeal to the Prime Minister and other members of his Cabinet to stop all work on this project immediately and to engage the residents of Vieux-Fort and all affected parties in discussions, negotiations and engagements with a view to producing A BETTER DEAL FOR SAINT LUCIA with regards to the development of lands in the Vieux-Fort Area. This BETTER DEAL that we are seeking must be built upon the wise use of our scarce productive and investment lands, the preservation of our patrimony, the conservation and protection of our sensitive coastal environmental resources, the maintenance of traditional livelihoods and recreational areas, the economic engagement and inclusion of the residents of Vieux-Fort and other nationals of Saint Lucia and the incorporation of the broader issues of essential developmental needs of present and future generations of Saint Lucia.
