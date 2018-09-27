Don't Miss
Veterans playoffs kick off in October

By Terry Finisterre
September 27, 2018
(SNO) – Energy is going to be building up for the 2018-19 Veterans Football Tournament, as the playoffs for the competition proper are set to start on October 10th.

According to an announcement from Veterans In Sports Inc. CEO, Alvin Malaykhan, a grand total of six teams will be included for the playoffs. These are Congorians; Mon Repos Sharks; Prophets and Kings; Canaries; Choiseul; and RV Veterans from Roseau Valley.

In what is being dubbed the Battle For the FINAL FOUR, the Playoff Qualifiers will be divided into two groups of three. Teams will draw for their groupings at the offices of Saint Lucia Insurances on Micoud Street in Castries at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday October 3rd, 2018. Each team is asked to send a representative for the draw.

Thus begins the journey to the Caribbean Alliance Gold Cup and Flow Plate Trophy, held at present by Soufriere Veterans and VSADC, respectively. According to Malaykhan: “We are now in full tournament mode… stay tuned for further information!”

The 2018 installment of the Veterans Football Tournament is set to kick off on November 4th, 2018.

