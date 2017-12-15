Veteran teacher and champion of St. Lucia culture passes away

St. Lucia has lost another national icon.

Theresa Hall, long-time educator and cultural activist, passed away on Thursday night after a long illness.

Hall was the recipient of the St. Lucia Piton Medal and the British Empire Medal (BEM).

She devoted most of her life to teaching and promoting the art form and St. Lucia’s culture.

She founded one of the island’s leading dance troupes, Helen Folk Dancers, in 1991 with a core ensemble of students and alumni from the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School and other secondary schools.

Telecommunications company LIME honoured Hall by dedicating the front cover of its 2012 Services Directory to her.

She is a recognised authority on St. Lucia’s national dress, Justice of the Peace, and served the Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association and the local Poppy Day Committee.

Hall’s death follows that of Nobel Laureate, poet and playwright, Sir Derek Alton Walcott, KCSL, OBE, OCC, who died on March 17, 2017 at age 87.

St. Lucia News Online extends its sincere condolences to the friends and family of Mrs. Theresa Hall, MEB.