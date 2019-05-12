Don't Miss
Veteran Barbadian journalist, Nation Newspaper co-founder Harold Hoyte, passes away

St. Lucia News Online
May 12, 2019

Harold Hoyte

(BARBADOS TODAY) Veteran journalist and Editor Emeritus of the Nation Newspaper Harold Hoyte has passed away.

Hoyte, who has a long and distinguished career in journalism, started his profession as a copy writer at the Barbados Advocate in 1959.

He later moved to Canada where he worked for the Globe and Mail, the Toronto Telegram and editor of the Contrast.

On his return to Barbados, Hoyte along with several other colleagues founded the Nation Newspaper in 1973 where he served as Editor-in-Chief for three decades.

In recognition of his outstanding career, the Government rewarded Hoyte with the Gold Crown of Merit in 2003 and in 2005 he was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by the University of the West Indies

Recently, on May 2, the building which houses the Nation Publishing Company Limited was renamed the Harold Hoyte and Fred Gollop Media Complex.

